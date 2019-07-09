WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
Result
C.Wozniacki
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
4
3 October 2019Diamond
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Katerina Siniaková
WTA Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
6
6
C.McHale
4
0
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
6
6
L.Davis
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
77
1
2
S.Hsieh
✓
62
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
View more matches
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
6
5
0
V.Golubic
✓
4
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
View more matches
