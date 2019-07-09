WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
C.Wozniacki VS L.Davis
30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Diamond
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Lauren Davis
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Lauren Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking17
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
77
1
2
S.Hsieh
✓
62
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
4
View more matches
Lauren
Davis
Davis
United States
- Height (m)1.57
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age25
WTA ranking64
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Davis
✓
7
6
J.Larsson
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
✓
7
6
L.Davis
5
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Pegula
✓
6
77
L.Davis
2
62
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
11/07/2019
Wimbledon order of play - Day 11: Federer-Nadal renew rivalry, Djokovic takes on Bautista Agut
Wimbledon
11/07/2019
Wimbledon order of play - Day 10: Serena, Strycova, Svitolina and Halep take centre stage
Wimbledon