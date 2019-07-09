WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

C.Wozniacki VS L.Davis

30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

User comments

LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Lauren Davis

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Lauren Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline
Wozniacki
DenmarkDenmark
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
17
Lauren Davis
Lauren
Davis
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.57
  • Weight (Kg)
    55
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
64
