WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

C.McHale VS S.Kuznetsova

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Moon Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Christina McHale - Svetlana Kuznetsova

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Christina McHale and Svetlana Kuznetsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Christina McHale
Christina
McHale
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
100
Previous matches
View more matches
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    34
WTA ranking
65
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Former champion Sloane Stephens ousted by Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya

US Open
28/08/2019

Tennis news - No panic stations as Ash Barty heads to New York to do some damage

US Open
22/08/2019

Tennis news - Kuznetsova unable to defend Washington title over 'visa issues'

25/07/2019

Bencic bows out in Lugano after shock defeat to Lottner

10/04/2019