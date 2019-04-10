WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
C.McHale VS S.Kuznetsova
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Christina McHale and Svetlana Kuznetsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Christina
McHale
McHale
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age27
WTA ranking100
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
6
3
3
C.McHale
✓
4
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
C.McNally
✓
6
1
6
C.McHale
3
6
3
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
2
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
2
65
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys
✓
7
77
