WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
D.Collins VS K.Mladenovic
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
LIVE - Danielle Collins - Kristina Mladenovic
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Danielle Collins and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Danielle
Collins
Collins
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
D.Collins
1
0
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
5
65
D.Collins
✓
7
77
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
6
63
2
K.Siniaková
✓
4
77
6
View more matches
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
6
View more matches
