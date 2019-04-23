WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Kasatkina VS A.Sabalenka

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 6
LIVE - Daria Kasatkina - Aryna Sabalenka

WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daria Kasatkina
Daria
Kasatkina
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
14
Previous matches
