WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Kasatkina VS A.Sabalenka
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 6
LIVE - Daria Kasatkina - Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daria
Kasatkina
Kasatkina
Russia
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
2
6
6
S.Peng
6
4
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Konta
✓
6
4
6
D.Kasatkina
1
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
4
1
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
D.Collins
1
0
