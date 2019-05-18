WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Yastremska VS K.Bertens

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Moon Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Kiki Bertens

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
28
Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
