WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Yastremska VS K.Bertens
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Kiki Bertens
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
View more matches
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
6
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
7
K.Bertens
1
5
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
77
View more matches
