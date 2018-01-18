WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

E.Alexandrova VS B.Pera

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Moon Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Bernarda Pera

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Bernarda Pera live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
View more matches
Bernarda Pera
Bernarda
Pera
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
71
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wildcard Bernarda Pera stuns third seed Barbora Strycova to move into Bronx quarters

WTA New York
21/08/2019

Tennis news - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to meet for first time since US Open final

WTA Toronto
09/08/2019

Flawless Caroline Wozniacki eases into Istanbul second round

WTA Istanbul
24/04/2018

Johanna Konta crashes out to world number 123 Bernarda Pera in Australian Open second round

Australian Open
18/01/2018