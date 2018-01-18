WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
E.Alexandrova VS B.Pera
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Bernarda Pera
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Bernarda Pera live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Ahn
77
4
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
G.Minnen
4
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
View more matches
Bernarda
Pera
Pera
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
6
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
4
6
4
B.Pera
✓
6
3
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
4
6
65
S.Stosur
✓
6
1
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Bolkvadze
✓
6
5
6
B.Pera
3
7
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
09/08/2019
Tennis news - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to meet for first time since US Open final
WTA Toronto