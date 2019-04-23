WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
Live
E.Alexandrova
4
D.Kasatkina
1
3 October 2019Lotus Court
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Daria Kasatkina

WTA Beijing - 03 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
Daria Kasatkina
Daria
Kasatkina
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
