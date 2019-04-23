WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
•Live
E.Alexandrova
•
4
D.Kasatkina
1
3 October 2019Lotus Court
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Daria Kasatkina
WTA Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
2
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
5
6
6
B.Pera
7
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Ahn
77
4
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
6
Daria
Kasatkina
Kasatkina
Russia
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
4
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
2
6
6
S.Peng
6
4
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Konta
✓
6
4
6
D.Kasatkina
1
6
2
