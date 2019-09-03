WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
E.Svitolina VS A.Sevastova
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
2
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
G.Muguruza
5
2
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
3
3
Anastasija
Sevastova
Sevastova
Latvia
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
6
3
3
C.McHale
✓
4
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
A.Sevastova
4
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
6
1
3
A.Sevastova
✓
3
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard
3
3
A.Sevastova
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
63
77
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
77
64
6
