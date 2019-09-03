WTA Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final
E.Svitolina VS K.Bertens
4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Kiki Bertens
WTA Beijing - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
68
6
S.Kenin
3
710
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
77
77
Y.Wang
65
61
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
64
6
6
A.Sevastova
77
1
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
2
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
View more matches
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
6
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more