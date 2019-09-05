WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
E.Svitolina VS S.Kenin
2 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
77
77
Y.Wang
65
61
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
64
6
6
A.Sevastova
77
1
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
2
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
G.Muguruza
5
2
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
3
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
0
6
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
2
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
