WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Svitolina VS Y.Wang
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Yafan Wang
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
64
6
6
A.Sevastova
77
1
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
2
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
G.Muguruza
5
2
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
1
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Badosa
1
3
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
