WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
E.Mertens VS P.Martic
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Petra Martic
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
3
6
2
E.Mertens
✓
6
1
6
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
