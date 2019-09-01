WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

E.Mertens VS P.Martic

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Moon Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Elise Mertens - Petra Martic

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
24
Previous matches
View more matches
Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Zhengzhou Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Petra Martic in Zhengzhou to win her fourth title of 2019

WTA Zhengzhou
15/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Bianca Andreescu battles back to see off Elise Mertens in New York

US Open
05/09/2019

US Open news - Elise Mertens ends Kristie Ahn’s Cinderella run

US Open
03/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Serena Williams sails through Petra Martic test

US Open
01/09/2019