WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

J.Brady VS A.Anisimova

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Jennifer Brady - Amanda Anisimova

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jennifer Brady and Amanda Anisimova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jennifer Brady
Jennifer
Brady
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
66
Amanda Anisimova
Amanda
Anisimova
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
29
