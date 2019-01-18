WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
J.Brady VS A.Anisimova
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Brad Drewett Court
Match
LIVE - Jennifer Brady - Amanda Anisimova
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jennifer Brady and Amanda Anisimova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jennifer
Brady
Brady
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age24
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
4
6
4
B.Pera
✓
6
3
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
711
6
J.Brady
69
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
2
2
J.Brady
✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brady
6
5
65
S.Halep
✓
4
7
77
Amanda
Anisimova
Anisimova
United States
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age18
WTA ranking29
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
3
3
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
3
6
3
A.Anisimova
✓
6
3
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Anisimova
7
5
4
S.Zheng
✓
5
7
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
6
M.Brengle
2
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
4
5
M.Linette
✓
6
7
