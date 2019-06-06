WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Brady VS M.Keys

2 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

Lotus Court
User comments

LIVE - Jennifer Brady - Madison Keys

WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jennifer Brady
Jennifer
Brady
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
66
Previous matches
Madison Keys
Madison
Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
15
Previous matches
