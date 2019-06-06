WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Brady VS M.Keys
2 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
Lotus Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jennifer Brady - Madison Keys
WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jennifer
Brady
Brady
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age24
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
✓
64
77
6
A.Anisimova
77
62
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
4
6
4
B.Pera
✓
6
3
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
711
6
J.Brady
69
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
2
2
J.Brady
✓
6
6
View more matches
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
5
6
6
Z.Diyas
7
0
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more