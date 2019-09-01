WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
J.Pegula VS N.Osaka
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jessica Pegula - Naomi Osaka
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jessica
Pegula
Pegula
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking78
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
0
1
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
✓
6
6
J.Pegula
2
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
✓
7
6
J.Pegula
5
4
WTA Washington
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
2
2
J.Pegula
✓
6
6
View more matches
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
7
6
V.Tomova
5
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more