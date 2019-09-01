WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

J.Pegula VS N.Osaka

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Jessica Pegula - Naomi Osaka

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jessica Pegula
Jessica
Pegula
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
78
Previous matches
View more matches
Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Japan comedy duo apologises after reports they said Osaka 'needs bleach'

WTA Osaka
25/09/2019

Tennis news - Ash Barty reclaims number one spot, Bianca Andreescu up to fifth

09/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka shocked by brilliant Belinda Bencic

US Open
02/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka comforts Coco Gauff and invites 15-year-old to share post-match interview

US Open
01/09/2019