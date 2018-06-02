WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

J.Teichmann VS A.Petkovic

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Brad Drewett Court
Match
LIVE - Jil Teichmann - Andrea Petkovic

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Andrea Petkovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jil Teichmann
Jil
Teichmann
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
70
Previous matches
Andrea Petkovic
Andrea
Petkovic
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
77
Previous matches
