WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
J.Teichmann VS A.Petkovic
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Jil Teichmann - Andrea Petkovic
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Andrea Petkovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jil
Teichmann
Teichmann
Switzerland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking70
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
63
2
J.Teichmann
✓
77
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
L.Samsonova
3
1
J.Teichmann
✓
6
6
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age32
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
5
4
S.Zhang
✓
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
✓
7
64
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
5
77
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
