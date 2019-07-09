WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
K.Muchová VS M.Keys
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Lotus Court
Match
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Madison Keys
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
P.Hon
3
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
5
6
6
Z.Diyas
7
0
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys
✓
6
7
