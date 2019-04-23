WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Siniaková VS J.Ostapenko

30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Court 2
LIVE - Katerina Siniaková - Jelena Ostapenko

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Katerina Siniaková and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Katerina Siniaková
Katerina
Siniaková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
38
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
74
