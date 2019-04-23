WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Siniaková VS J.Ostapenko
30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Court 2
Match
LIVE - Katerina Siniaková - Jelena Ostapenko
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katerina Siniaková and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
6
5
0
V.Golubic
✓
4
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
3
7
K.Plíšková
5
6
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
6
5
J.Ostapenko
3
4
A
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
3
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
1
2
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
3
6
2
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
0
6
