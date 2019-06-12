WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Mladenovic VS P.Kvitová
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Moon Court
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
3
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
