WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
M.Linette VS S.Stephens
29 September 2019 Starting from 11:30
Lotus Court
LIVE - Magda Linette - Sloane Stephens
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking48
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
5
64
M.Linette
✓
7
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu
1
4
M.Linette
✓
6
6
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
5
4
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
