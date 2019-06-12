WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
P.Kvitová
28 September 2019National Tennis Center
WTA Beijing - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Kvitová and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
