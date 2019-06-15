WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round

P.Hercog VS K.Bertens

2 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Lotus Court
User comments

LIVE - Polona Hercog - Kiki Bertens

WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Polona Hercog
Polona
Hercog
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
51
Previous matches
Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
