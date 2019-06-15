WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Hercog VS K.Bertens
2 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Lotus Court
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Kiki Bertens
WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kerber
4
2
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
0
1
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
1
A.Bogdan
✓
6
3
6
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
6
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
7
K.Bertens
1
5
