WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Halep VS E.Alexandrova
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Moon Court
LIVE - Simona Halep - Ekaterina Alexandrova
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age28
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
6
3
64
T.Townsend
✓
2
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
3
6
N.Gibbs
3
6
2
View more matches
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
5
6
6
B.Pera
7
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Ahn
77
4
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
