WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Halep VS E.Alexandrova

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Moon Court
User comments

LIVE - Simona Halep - Ekaterina Alexandrova

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Simona Halep
Simona
Halep
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
6
Previous matches
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
