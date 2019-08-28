WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

S.Halep VS R.Peterson

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Lotus Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Simona Halep - Rebecca Peterson

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Simona Halep
Simona
Halep
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
6
Previous matches
View more matches
Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
52
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Jiangxi Open: Peterson eases past Rybakina to win maiden WTA title in Nanchang

WTA Nanchang
15/09/2019

Tennis news - Ash Barty reclaims number one spot, Bianca Andreescu up to fifth

09/09/2019

Tennis news - Simona Halep suffers shock US Open second-round loss to Taylor Townsend

US Open
30/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Nick Kyrgios keeps mostly calm and carries on

US Open
28/08/2019