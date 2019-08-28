WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
S.Halep VS R.Peterson
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Lotus Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Simona Halep - Rebecca Peterson
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age28
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
6
3
64
T.Townsend
✓
2
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
3
6
N.Gibbs
3
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Keys
✓
6
3
7
S.Halep
1
6
5
View more matches
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking52
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
0
C.Giorgi
2
0
A
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson
✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more