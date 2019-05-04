WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

Q.Wang VS A.Tomljanovic

29 September 2019 Starting from 13:30

LIVE - Qiang Wang - Ajla Tomljanovic

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
42
Previous matches
