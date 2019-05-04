WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
Q.Wang VS A.Tomljanovic
29 September 2019 Starting from 13:30
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
M.Bouzková
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams
✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
View more matches
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking42
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
✓
6
5
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
7
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
64
6
S.Zheng
1
77
4
View more matches
