WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

X.Wang VS Y.Wang

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Lotus Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Xinyu Wang - Yafan Wang

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Xinyu Wang and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Xinyu Wang
Xinyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
164
Previous matches
View more matches
Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
58
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2018: Women's Round-Up: Angelique Kerber escapes Johanna Larsson upset

US Open
31/08/2018

Caroline Wozniacki cruises past Anastasija Sevastova for second China Open title

WTA Beijing
07/10/2018

Tennis news - Anastasija Sevastova to face Caroline Wozniacki in Beijing title clash

WTA Beijing
06/10/2018

Tennis news - Emotional Naomi Osaka battles past Zhang Shuai into Beijing semis

WTA Beijing
05/10/2018