WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
X.Wang VS Y.Wang
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Lotus Court
LIVE - Xinyu Wang - Yafan Wang
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xinyu Wang and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xinyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking164
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
X.Wang
64
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.Gao
7
0
5
X.Wang
✓
5
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA Miami
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
2
6
3
M.Doi
✓
6
1
6
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
77
2
A
M.Sharapova
✓
64
5
View more matches
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Badosa
1
3
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
View more matches
