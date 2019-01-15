WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Putintseva VS A.Blinkova

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Court 2
LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Anna Blinkova

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
36
Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
76
