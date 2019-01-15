WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Putintseva VS A.Blinkova
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Court 2
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
V.Flink
1
1
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
K.Kawa
4
64
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina
✓
3
6
77
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
A.Blinkova
62
6
1
S.Kenin
✓
77
4
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková
3
1
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Blinkova
✓
6
7
A.Krunic
2
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
✓
2
6
4
S.Sorribes
6
1
1
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
