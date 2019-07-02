WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Zheng VS S.Stephens

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Sloane Stephens

WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
Sloane Stephens
Sloane
Stephens
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
