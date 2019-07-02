WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Zheng VS S.Stephens
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Sloane Stephens
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Paolini
✓
7
3
7
S.Zheng
5
6
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
77
63
1
S.Zheng
✓
65
77
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
64
6
S.Zheng
1
77
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
7
6
A.Riske
5
3
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
5
3
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
5
4
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
