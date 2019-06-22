Getty Images

Gorges sets up final with Barty after win over Martic

By Alexander Netherton

1 hour ago

Julia Gorges set up a Birmingham Classic final with Ashleigh Barty after defeating Petra Martic 6-4 6-3 in their semi-final clash.

The eighth-ranked German is due to play Australia's Barty tomorrow as the two prepare for the Wimbledon Grand Slam.

Martic struggled throughout the game and only broke her opponent once.

More details to follow

