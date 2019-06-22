Getty Images
Gorges sets up final with Barty after win over Martic
Julia Gorges set up a Birmingham Classic final with Ashleigh Barty after defeating Petra Martic 6-4 6-3 in their semi-final clash.
The eighth-ranked German is due to play Australia's Barty tomorrow as the two prepare for the Wimbledon Grand Slam.
Martic struggled throughout the game and only broke her opponent once.
