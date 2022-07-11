Aliaksandra Sasnovich - Fanny Stollár

A. Sasnovich vs F. Stollár | Budapest
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Center
Live
In Progress
A. Sasnovich (5)
A. Sasnovich (5)
6
0
F. Stollár
F. Stollár
3
2
Statistics

Recent matches

A. Sasnovich

F. Stollár

Players Overview

Aliaksandra-Sasnovich-headshot
AliaksandraSasnovich
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1311
  • Age28
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight60kg
Fanny-Stollár-headshot
FannyStollár
Hungary
Hungary
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Fanny Stollár

WTA Budapest - 11 July 2022

Follow the WTA Budapest Tennis match between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Fanny Stollár live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Budapest results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.