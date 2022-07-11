Kateryna Baindl - Tímea Babos
K. Baindl vs T. Babos | Budapest
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Center
Live
In Progress
K. Baindl
6
3
T. Babos
4
0
Advertisement
Ad
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Baindl
T. Babos
Players Overview
KaterynaBaindl
Ukraine
- WTA ranking138
- WTA points453
- Age28
- Height1.75m
- Weight62kg
TímeaBabos
Hungary
- WTA ranking299
- WTA points214
- Age29
- Height1.79m
- Weight-
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010