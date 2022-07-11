Kateryna Baindl - Tímea Babos

K. Baindl vs T. Babos | Budapest
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Center
Live
In Progress
K. Baindl
K. Baindl
6
3
T. Babos
T. Babos
4
0
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kateryna-Baindl-headshot
KaterynaBaindl
Ukraine
Ukraine
Tímea-Babos-headshot
TímeaBabos
Hungary
Hungary
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

K. Baindl

T. Babos

Players Overview

Kateryna-Baindl-headshot
KaterynaBaindl
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking138
  • WTA points453
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight62kg
Tímea-Babos-headshot
TímeaBabos
Hungary
Hungary
  • WTA ranking299
  • WTA points214
  • Age29
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Kateryna Baindl vs Tímea Babos

WTA Budapest - 11 July 2022

Follow the WTA Budapest Tennis match between Kateryna Baindl and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Budapest results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.