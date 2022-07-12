Réka Jani - Elisabetta Cocciaretto

R. Jani vs E. Cocciaretto | Budapest
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 4
Not started
R. Jani
R. Jani
E. Cocciaretto
E. Cocciaretto
12/07
Players Overview

Réka-Jani-headshot
RékaJani
Hungary
Hungary
  • WTA ranking129
  • WTA points492
  • Age30
  • Height1.61m
  • Weight-
Elisabetta-Cocciaretto-headshot
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking118
  • WTA points557
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Réka-Jani-headshot
RékaJani
Hungary
Hungary
Elisabetta-Cocciaretto-headshot
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
Italy
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

R. Jani

E. Cocciaretto

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Réka Jani vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

WTA Budapest - 12 July 2022

Follow the WTA Budapest Tennis match between Réka Jani and Elisabetta Cocciaretto live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Budapest results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

