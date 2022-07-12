Yulia Putintseva - Anna Karolína Schmiedlová
Y. Putintseva vs A. Schmiedlová | Budapest
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 4
Not started
Y. Putintseva (3)
A. Schmiedlová
12/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking32
- WTA points1405
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
- WTA ranking76
- WTA points800
- Age27
- Height1.76m
- Weight63kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
Y. Putintseva
A. Schmiedlová
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010