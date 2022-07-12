Yulia Putintseva - Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

Y. Putintseva vs A. Schmiedlová | Budapest
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 4
Not started
Y. Putintseva (3)
Y. Putintseva (3)
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
12/07
Players Overview

Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking32
  • WTA points1405
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-
Anna Karolína-Schmiedlová-headshot
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • WTA ranking76
  • WTA points800
  • Age27
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight63kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Anna Karolína-Schmiedlová-headshot
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
Slovakia
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

Y. Putintseva

A. Schmiedlová

LIVE MATCH: Yulia Putintseva vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

WTA Budapest - 12 July 2022

Follow the WTA Budapest Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Anna Karolína Schmiedlová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Budapest results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

