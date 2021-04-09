Ashleigh Barty maintained her 100% record against Shelby Rogers in advancing to the quarter-finals of the Charleston Open.

Australia’s world number one was playing the American for the third time this year and was pushed all the way by the hometown favourite, before coming through 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

"It’s strange playing someone so often, kind of quite close together," Barty said.

Sometimes it’s the way the draw works, you find yourself playing the same person over and over, and other times you won’t play them for years at a time.

But two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is out, after retiring injured during her match with Yulia Putintseva. The Spaniard was well on her way to the last eight, having bageled her opponent from Kazakhstan 6-0 in the first set, but was forced to withdraw at 2-2 all in the second.

"I was already feeling some pain in my first match," Muguruza said after withdrawing.

The switch of hard courts to clay was tough, and in a very short amount of time. I started very well, and all of a sudden I felt a sharp pain in my leg, and it got worse.

“I didn't want to continue without playing my best tennis. It didn't make sense to me."

Another former Wimbledon champion, Petra Kvitova, also fell, suffering a heavy 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Danka Kovinic.

Coco Gauff continued her good form, setting up a meeting with Ons Jabeur by beating fellow American Lauren Davis 6-2, 7-6.

"My confidence is definitely super high," Gauff said.

I feel like each match, I’m doing better and better, and I’m excited to hopefully keep continuing and excited to play the quarterfinal.

Former US Open winner Sloane Stephens also advanced, as did Paula Badosa and Veronika Kudermetova.

