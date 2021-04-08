World number one Ashleigh Barty settled into her clay court season in some style with an easy opening win at the Charleston Open.

The Australian dropped just three games in beating Japan’s Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-1 to set up a last-16 meeting with Shelby Rogers, after the hometown player got past Amanda Anisimova.

"I had to use it as an opportunity to try and build some comfort," Barty said.

I think having a couple days between Miami and playing this first match was important, to have my body rest, but to also try and prepare to change surfaces. It was a very quick turnaround, but I felt great out there tonight.

In a re-run of the 2017 US Open final, Sloane Stephens was once again the victor against Madison Keys, sealing a 6-4, 6-4 win to reach the third round, where she’ll face Ajla Tomljanovic.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff needed to come from a set down to beat Liudmila Samsonova, eventually powering back and taking the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, but second seed Sofia Kenin suffered a three-set defeat to Lauren Davis, who’ll meet Gauff next.

Alize Cornet, Danka Kovinic, Veronika Kudermetova, Ons Jabeur, Caty McNally and Kurumi Nara also advanced.

