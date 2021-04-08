All tennis players involved at the Charleston Open in the USA are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, according to doubles specialist Oksana Kalashnikova

Kalashnikova confirmed all players were being offered a vaccine at the event, where world number one Ashleigh Barty leads the field.

WTA Charleston, SC Barty switches to clay with ease in Charleston 6 HOURS AGO

The Australian has previously said she is open to receiving the injection, but it is not known which players have taken up the offer in South Carolina, and organisers have not confirmed Kalashnikova’s claim.

Unlike in the UK, where the rollout is staggered by age or medical status, the state of South Carolina permits anyone over the age of 16 to receive a vaccine, so the players are not jumping any queues.

There have been calls for elite sports people to receive a jab, especially before this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics, but there have also been sceptics in tennis.

'I'm not going to hand it over' - Djokovic's AO win through his eyes

Both the ATP and WTA have urged players to take up the offer if they have one, advising them to trust the advice of medicine regulators.

Roland-Garros French Open 2021 - How to watch Roland Garros and more key info YESTERDAY AT 13:06