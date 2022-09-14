Carol Zhao - Varvara Gracheva
C. Zhao vs V. Gracheva | Chennai Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 14.09.2022 | SDAT Stadium
Not started
C. Zhao
V. Gracheva (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CarolZhao
Canada
- WTA ranking187
- WTA points343
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
- WTA ranking80
- WTA points733
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Zhao
V. Gracheva
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501