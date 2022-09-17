Katie Swan - Magda Linette
K. Swan vs M. Linette | Chennai Open
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 17.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
K. Swan
M. Linette (3)
17/09
Players Overview
KatieSwan
Great Britain
- WTA ranking174
- WTA points366
- Age23
- Height-
- Weight-
MagdaLinette
Poland
- WTA ranking67
- WTA points850
- Age30
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
K. Swan
M. Linette
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501