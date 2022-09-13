Mariia Tkacheva - Varvara Gracheva

M. Tkacheva vs V. Gracheva | Chennai Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
M. Tkacheva
M. Tkacheva
V. Gracheva (2)
V. Gracheva (2)
13/09
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Mariia-Tkacheva-headshot
MariiaTkacheva
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Varvara-Gracheva-headshot
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking80
  • WTA points733
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Tkacheva

V. Gracheva

Related matches

A. Riske-Amritraj (1)
A. Riske-Amritraj (1)
A. Gasanova
A. Gasanova
13/09
A. Hartono
A. Hartono
K. Swan
K. Swan
13/09
O. Selekhmeteva
O. Selekhmeteva
D. Papamichail
D. Papamichail
13/09
N. Podoroska
N. Podoroska
K. Okamura
K. Okamura
13/09
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Mariia Tkacheva vs Varvara Gracheva

WTA Chennai - 13 September 2022

Follow the WTA Chennai Tennis match between Mariia Tkacheva and Varvara Gracheva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 13 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Chennai results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.