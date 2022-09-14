Nadia Podoroska - Tatjana Maria
N. Podoroska vs T. Maria | Chennai Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 14.09.2022 | SDAT Stadium
Not started
N. Podoroska
T. Maria (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview
NadiaPodoroska
Argentina
- WTA ranking298
- WTA points213
- Age25
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
TatjanaMaria
Germany
- WTA ranking84
- WTA points724
- Age35
- Height1.72m
- Weight62kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
N. Podoroska
T. Maria
