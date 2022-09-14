Nadia Podoroska - Tatjana Maria

N. Podoroska vs T. Maria | Chennai Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 14.09.2022 | SDAT Stadium
Not started
N. Podoroska
N. Podoroska
T. Maria (4)
T. Maria (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Nadia-Podoroska-headshot
NadiaPodoroska
Argentina
Argentina
  • WTA ranking298
  • WTA points213
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking84
  • WTA points724
  • Age35
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nadia-Podoroska-headshot
NadiaPodoroska
Argentina
Argentina
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

N. Podoroska

T. Maria

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

