Heather Watson had to retire – when trailing 6-2 1-0 – against Romanian Ana Bogdan at the Chicago Open on Monday.

The pair were in Chicago as one of the traditional warm-up events for the US Open, which takes place later this year as the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar.

Watson had taken part in the Cincinnati Masters and pushed Ashleigh Barty hard in their round of 32 match - eventually losing 6-4 7-6 - but was nowhere near the same standard against Bogdan.

Her opponent raced to a 6-2 win in the first set, and, having lost the first game of the second stanza, the British player had to retire.

World number 106 Bogdan will face Varvara Gracheva in the next round, who beat Tamara Zidansek 6-3 1-6 6-2 in their first-round encounter.

