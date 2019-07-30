Gauff was one of the main stories of Wimbledon where she reached the last 16 and took out former champion Venus Williams along the way.

The 15-year-old - who saw her popularity soar at the All England Lawn Tennis Club - returned to court for the first time since her excellent showing at SW19.

Coco Gauff qualified for the Citi OpenEurosport

And she sealed her place in the Citi Open after crushing Japanese opponent Hiroko Kuwata 6-1 6-2 in 64 minutes.

The American will be hoping more people sit up and take notice in one of the key warm-up tournaments before the US Open.

It represents just her third main draw appearance after previously featuring at Wimbledon and the Miami Open.

After qualifying for the Citi Open, Gauff said: “I was glad that I was able to get a feel of how it is, the site, playing those two qualifying matches.

"The weather is similar to home, so I felt like I've been practicing at home. I'll be happy playing on any court.”