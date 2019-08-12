Reuters
Konta beaten in Cincinnati by qualifier Peterson
British number one Johanna Konta lost in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters to qualifier Rebecca Peterson in a topsy-turvy match.
Konta made a sluggish start, going 3-0 down, and the Swede deserved her 6-3 lead in the first set.
But the former world number four made a strong comeback, opting for short balls, getting her opponent to move more, and levelled things up when she took the second set 6-3.
It looked like it might be Peterson who would be rueing missed opportunities in the decider, going 4-1 up before allowing Konta back into it at 5-5.
But she kept her cool and concentration, serving well to take the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
