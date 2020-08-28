After taking a stand against racial inequality, with play paused on Thursday, Osaka opted to play against the Belgian on Friday, and was quick out of the blocks, winning the first set 6-2.

The second set was an altogether more complicated affair, but the two-time Grand Slam winner eventually edged it 7-5 in a tiebreaker.

The win puts Osaka into her first final of 2020 and she will face the in-form veteran Victoria Azarenka on Saturday.

Azarenka will be looking to win her first WTA title since 2016 after childbirth and maternity leave forced the former US Open champion to take an extended break from the game.

Since making her comeback she has reached just one final, losing in Monterrey to Garbine Muguruza in 2019.

And her semi-final against Johanna Konta started poorly, with the Brit taking the opening set 6-4.

However, Azarenka roared back to seal victory, levelling the match with a 6-4 win in the second set before running out 6-1 winner in the decider.

