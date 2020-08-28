Stopping tennis for a day was "a step in the right direction" following Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, says Justine Henin.

Osaka will play in the W&S Open semi-final on Friday after he briefly pulled out of the event.

US Open Full US Open draw: Murray faces Nishioka; Stephens looms for Serena 8 HOURS AGO

Osaka’s withdrawal followed protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. That decision was followed up by the tournament’s decision to postpone Thursday’s play.

Justine Henin said it was a positive step for tennis that play was suspended.

"This shows that things are moving in a certain direction," the seven-time Grand Slam winner told Eurosport.

It's important to be strong in these kinds of situations and make strong decisions. This support by the players and the tournament is a step in the right direction, for sure.

Henin says she can understand Osaka's stance and believes it is important tennis authorities give their players the space to have a voice.

The Belgian added: "That was a strong decision, which we can completely understand. There are a lot of mixed feelings, for Naomi, but for other players and people as well.

"As an athlete you cannot pick every fight. But it's important in our world that you have people that make strong decisions, even if it's only on the tennis level."

Tennis Osaka will play in W&S Open semi-final after protest A DAY AGO