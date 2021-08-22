Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty secured the Cincinnati Open with a 6-3 6-1 win on Sunday over Jil Teichmann.

It was the Australian’s fifth WTA title of the season so far, and she needed less than an hour and a quarter to beat her Swiss opponent, with a result that she had not dropped a set across the whole tournament.

Things appeared to be even with the first set at 3-3, but Barty then won nine of the next 10 games to claim victory. Such was her dominance in the serve that she took 85% of points from her first serve, and was broken only once.

While a disappointment for Teichmann in the end, she had done well to progress with wins over Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova, and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

"I feel like I'm playing well at the moment," Barty said after her win.

"We have been able to execute game plans well. I feel like I'm moving well, and I've got control of the ball. That's all I can ask of myself."

