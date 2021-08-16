Naomi Osaka says she will be donating her prize money from the Western & Southern Open this week to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Saturday which has seen the death toll rise to over 1,200 people and more than 5,700 injured, according to the country's civil protection agency.

In response Osaka - whose father is Haitian - has pledged financial support to help those who need it.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka wrote on Twitter.

I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising.

The total purse for the women's side of the tournament is $2.8 million (£2.02 million).

Osaka reached the final of the WTA Premier 5 competition last year but had to withdraw with a hamstring injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has a first-round bye as the second seed at the Cincinnati event which runs until August 22.

