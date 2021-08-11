Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati due to injury.

The 39-year-old suffered a leg injury after slipping on Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in June.

Instead of playing in the WTA Premier 5 event, the American will continue to focus on her recovery.

US Open US Open 2021 - All you need to know ahead of season's final Grand Slam 3 HOURS AGO

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement: "Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon.

I will miss all of my fans in Cincinnati whom I look forward to seeing every summer. I plan to be back on the court very soon.

'Wow, this is the next gen' - Rybakina 'big surprise' in win over Serena - Wilander

Serena's sister Venus has also pulled out for an undisclosed reason, while 2019 semi-finalist Sofia Kenin withdrew on Tuesday with a foot injury.

“Unfortunately I had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open next week," Kenin said in a statement.

"I am rehabbing well in hopes to play the US Open later this month. I feel another week of recovery is necessary. I want to thank the USTA for all their efforts in holding the event during such challenging times. Best of luck to all the players."

The W&S Open have issued wild cards to numerous players. Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima, Frances Tiafoe, Bernada Pera, Samantha Stosur and Jil Teichmann have all been awarded wild cards.

ATP Toronto 'It's a tough one' - Nadal out of Toronto with ongoing foot injury YESTERDAY AT 08:32