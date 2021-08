Tennis

Tennis video - Naomi Osaka left in tears, has to leave press conference after exchange with reporter

Naomi Osaka is left in tears and has to leave her press conference in Cincinnati after an exchange with a reporter. The 23-year-old broke down during a press conference at the Cincinnati Open when local reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty, appeared to confront her about balancing having a big media profile and not speaking to the media.

00:04:35, 3 hours ago